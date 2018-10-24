 World Series Photos: Dodgers Feel the Chill in Game 1 - NBC Southern California
World Series Photos: Dodgers Feel the Chill in Game 1

By Jonathan Lloyd

World Series pageantry was on display Tuesday when the Dodgers and Red Sox squared off in Game 1 at historic Fenway Park.

As for the final score, it wasn't much to look at for Dodgers fans.

Boston broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the fifth inning before adding to its lead with a three-run home run off the bat of pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez.

Scroll down for scenes from Game 1.
