A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Career Highlights After The NBA Legend Was Killed in a Helicopter Crash on Sunday Morning

The world is in shock and disbelief after the news that former NBA Legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday Morning.
Bryant was reportedly traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna to a basketball game with another player and parent, when the helicopter crashed into a field in Calabasas, CA.
As the world mourns the loss of the Mamba, we look back at some of the career highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.
- Kobe Bryant was a five-time NBA Champion, winning the title in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010.
- Bryant was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in 2009 and 2010.
- Bryant was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2008.
- Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000-2016)
- Bryant was named the NBA All-Star Game MVP Four times (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)
- Bryant was named to the All-NBA First Team 11 times (2002-2004, 2006-2013)
- Bryant was named to the All-NBA Second Team twice (2000-2001)
- Bryant was named to the All-NBA Third Team twice (1999, 2005)
- Bryant was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team nine times (2000, 2003-2004, 2006-2011)
- Bryant was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team three times (2001-2002, 2012)
- Bryant was the NBA Scoring Champion in 2006 and 2007.
- Bryant was a two-time United States Olympic Gold Medalist in 2008 and 2012.
- Bryant won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 1997
- Bryant is the All-Time Lakers leading scorer with 33,643 points and fourth in the NBA all-time.
- Bryant won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2018.