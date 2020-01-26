A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Career Highlights After The NBA Legend Was Killed in a Helicopter Crash on Sunday Morning

The world is in shock and disbelief after the news that former NBA Legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday Morning.

Bryant was reportedly traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna to a basketball game with another player and parent, when the helicopter crashed into a field in Calabasas, CA.

As the world mourns the loss of the Mamba, we look back at some of the career highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.