Aaron Judge Reacts to Carlos Correa's Reported Stunning Mets Contract

New York is set to have some exciting baseball in store for the 2023 MLB season, something San Francisco can’t quite promise just yet.

The Giants’ efforts to make a splash in free agency were outdone by the two clubs separated by the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge -- the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. Aaron Judge will retire in pinstripes and Carlos Correa will spend the next dozen years as a Met.

Not only did Giants fans have to wake up to reports of Correa agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets, but they had about 10 seconds to process the news before being reminded of their other offseason failure. Judge formalized his nine-year, $360 million contract at Yankee Stadium Wednesday morning.

After expressing how excited he was to be back in the Bronx, Judge reacted to the news of Correa.

“It's exciting news. I found out this morning,” Judge said on MLB Network Wednesday of Correa’s reported deal. “New York is the best place to play. I think he knows that and he values going out and winning and being in a winning culture, a winning organization.

“The Mets are building a winning team over there, they’ve got some great pieces, they’ve got a good young core of guys and have some guys locked up for quite a long time. I think Carlos will like playing in New York, that’s for sure.”

Correa was a physical away from becoming a San Francisco Giant after both parties reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract last week. But San Francisco flagged something in the star shortstop's physical and the reported deal was put on pause.

But Correa's agent Scott Boras took over the remote and pushed play.

Boras said they gave the Giants "reasonable time" to take the deal to the finish line, but too much time had passed and Boras began negotiations with other teams. Seven days after reportedly agreeing to terms with San Francisco, even going so far as to change his Twitter cover photo to Oracle Park, Correa is a Met.

The Giants and their fans, who were ready to bring an MLB star back to the Bay, witnessed two potential candidates walk away from the organization in the span of two weeks.

Where San Francisco goes from here is unknown, but it's safe to say their 2023 season opener vs. the Yankees and their four-game series vs. the Mets days later will be interesting for all involved.