After winning the NL West, Dodgers keep rolling with 6-1 win against Mariners

Jason Heyward, Austin Barnes and James Outman homered to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-1 win against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Heyward also had a double, single and two RBIs, and Amed Rosario was a homer shy of the cycle as the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep one day after clinching the NL West title.

J.P. Crawford had two hits and drove in the only run for the Mariners, who have lost seven of nine in the midst of a playoff race.

Seattle fell 2 1/2 games behind first-place Houston in the AL West, and is a game behind Texas for the final American League wild card.

The Dodgers had several of their regulars out of the lineup after clinching the division with an extra-inning win Saturday night. Even so, Los Angeles still jumped out to an early lead.

Heyward hit a solo homer in the first inning, his 15th, and added a run-scoring single in the fourth.

Barnes’ second homer of the season was a two-run shot in the second, giving Los Angeles a 4-0 lead.

Outman finished the scoring with his 21st homer leading off the eighth.

The Dodgers also got a strong pitching performance from left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (8-6), who held the Mariners to one run in 4 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts. Yarbrough came on in the second following opener Shelby Miller, and Gavin Stone entered with two outs in the sixth and closed out the game for a save, giving up one hit.

Seattle starter Logan Gilbert (13-6) struggled, giving up five runs on seven hits in five innings.

REST DAY

Dodgers who didn’t play included Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman. It was the first time this season Freeman wasn’t in the starting lineup at first base. He also didn’t miss a game last year until the Dodgers clinched the division crown.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Lance Lynn (11-11, 5.94 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Detroit. Lynn is 5-2 since being traded from the White Sox at the deadline. He allowed two runs in seven innings last time out against the Padres.

Mariners: Travel to Oakland for a three-game series starting Monday. RHP Bryan Woo (3-4, 4.16 ERA) will start. The rookie threw six scoreless innings in his last start against the Athletics on Aug. 28.