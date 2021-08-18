Is Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry partnering with Kool-Aid the best name, image and likeness deal in college so far? OHHH YEAH!

That catchphrase from the popular drink was tweeted many times on the Alabama freshman's Twitter page on Wednesday as the company and defensive back swapped accounts to formally announce the most fitting of partnerships.

"In honor of our new partnership, we’ve swapped names with Kool-Aid McKinstry and given him the power of OH YEAH," it said in Kool-Aid's Twitter bio.

"Honored to partner with Kool-Aid the Brand … I will be sharing the OH YEAH title with the Kool-Aid Man!" it said on McKinstry's.

Many deals have been struck with college athletes since late June when the NCAA announced an interim policy permitting incoming and current student-athletes to make money off their names, images and likenesses.

None, however, were as pre-destined as the teaming up of Kool-Aid and Kool-Aid.