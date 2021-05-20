Los Angeles Dodgers

Albert Pujols Hits 1st Homer With Dodgers and 668th of His Career

Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer, his first for the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. 

By Beth Harris

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
Michael Owens/Getty Images

Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer, his first for the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

He sent an 0-1 pitch from Merrill Kelly to right field, with Josh Reddick jumping to the top of the wall in an attempt to make the catch. Will Smith, who singled leading off, scored and Pujols was greeted by high-fives from his teammates in the dugout as the Dodgers led 2-0.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It was Pujols’ 668th career home run, most among active players and fifth all-time, and followed 445 he hit for the St. Louis Cardinals and 222 for the Los Angeles Angels.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers 50 mins ago

Dodgers Get Homers From Will Smith and Albert Pujols in 3-2 Win Over D-backs

NBC4 I-Team 60 mins ago

Caught on Camera: Homeless Violence Unfolds in Front of Kids at Reopened Schools and Parks

The hit was his 3,256th, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray for 13th on the all-time list.

The 41-year-old slugger left the Angels and joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday. In his first game that night, Pujols produced a run-scoring single in his second at-bat.

The three-time NL MVP started at first base against the D-backs.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBBaseballAlbert Pujols
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us