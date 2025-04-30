Alijah Arenas out of hospital after Cybertruck crash, family says

Top USC recruit and Chatsworth High School basketball star Alijah Arenas was out of the hospital following a fiery Tesla Cybertruck crash, his family said in a statement Wednesday to ESPN.

Arenas, the son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, is beginning a "full journey" to recovery, the family said.

"We are grateful to share that Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital and is now resting comfortably under close watch," the family said in the statement. "While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong, and he is surrounded by love and support. The Govan and Arenas family are preparing for the road ahead with faith and determination, committed to nurturing Alijah back to 100%. He remains blessed, resilient, and in high spirits."

In an earlier statement, Alijah Arenas' family said the 18-year-old was out of a medically induced coma and showing signs of improvement. Josiah Johnson, a host of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, said Alijah did not suffer major injuries.

Los Angeles police responded to the crash at about 5 a.m. Thursday in the 7900 block of Corbin Avenue in Winnetka, where the Cybertruck collided head-on with a tree and possibly a hydrant, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the single-vehicle crash. A law enforcement source who spoke with NBC News said the initial investigation is focusing on possible excessive speed as a contributing cause.

USC men's basketball head coach Eric Musselman posted a message saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Alijah and his family following this morning's accident. Please keep him, his teammates and friends and the entire Arenas family in your prayers."

Alijah Arenas is considered one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country. The McDonald's All-American led Chatsworth High School to the CIF Division II championship game in March. He is one of only a handful of players in California state high school basketball history to score 3,000 points.

Gilbert Arenas, 43, attended Grant High School in the Valley Glen area of Los Angeles. He played college basketball at the University of Arizona before an NBA career that started in 2001 with the Golden State Warriors and included seasons with the Wizards, Magic and Grizzlies before his retirement in 2012.