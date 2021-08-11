Los Angeles Dodgers

All Betts Are Off: Dodgers Place Mookie Betts on IL With Sore Right Hip

Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a sore right hip.

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a sore right hip.

Betts left Friday’s game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday. He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions.

“Hopefully with some rest, he’ll respond well," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Without Betts, the Dodgers beat the Phillies 5-0 on Tuesday in the first game of a three-game series.

Betts was scheduled to fly back Wednesday night to Los Angeles.

“We’re going to have some more experts chime in to try to figure this thing out," Roberts said.

Betts agreed last season to a $365 million, 12-year contract through 2032. His arrival signaled Los Angeles’ determination to win the World Series after winning seven straight NL West titles and claiming the NL pennants in 2017 and 2018. Betts helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988.

The Dodgers activated RHP Edwin Uceta from the 10-day injured list.

