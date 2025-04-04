Anaheim mayor pens open letter to Angels, requesting renewed relationship and name change

Mayor of Anaheim Ashleigh Aitken penned an open letter to Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno Friday requesting a renewed relationship with city after years of tense feelings.

Aitken, who was appointed in 2022, inherited a decades long squabble between the franchise and city dating back to 2004 when the team changed their name from the 'Anaheim Angels' to the 'Los Angeles Angels.'

"Past (City Councils) and the Angels have endlessly quibbled over vague, nearly 30-year-old lease terms and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees,'' Aitken wrote. "I am not interested in re-litigating

the past.''

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The letter comes on the heels of a recent state audit that found faults with the current lease -- one that's been active since 1996.

State Auditor Grant Parks issued a review of Anaheim's lease with the Angels for Angel Stadium last month, criticizing a lack of access for inspections and its revenue-sharing terms.

"If nothing else, we need to at least look out for the health and welfare for folks who attend the stadium,'' Sen. Tom Umberg said about the situation. "One of the most stunning (terms of the lease agreement) is the prohibition on inspections, which I think is outrageous."

Aitken is now requesting a new "open and honest" dialog with the team moving forward, and asked for several terms:

Establish trust through a straightforward, good-faith relationship.

Full access to the stadium for inspection and open exchange of information.

Going through the public process and ensuring we meet our obligations under the Surplus Land Act.

Conducting community outreach around what the residents envision for the property through surveys, community meetings and stakeholder engagement.

Providing the community regular updates focusing on transparency and partnership.

Committing to including a local and skilled workforce, both in any stadium improvements and long term staffing, through a community work agreement.

Investment in the city of Anaheim's residents and their schools, parks, workforce training programs, affordable housing and open space.

And acknowledging the greatness of Anaheim's history and its contributions to Orange County, by recognizing 'ANAHEIM' prominently as the team's location and partner.

The letter comes just a week after her predecessor, Harry Sidhu, was sentenced to two months in federal prison for his corruption in the city's effort to sell Angel Stadium to the team.

Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey said the team "appreciate Mayor Aitken's letter and the desire to strengthen the relationship between the city and Angels Baseball. We look forward to Opening Day at the Big A and the future of Angels Baseball in Anaheim.''

The Angels play their home opener Friday at 6:48 p.m. against the Cleveland Guardians. The team is currently 4-2, second in the AL West.

Angels players have won four AL MVP Awards in past decade but have only made the playoffs once, and have failed to win any games.