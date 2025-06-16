Andy Pages' 3-run homer pushes Dodgers to 5-4 win over Giants

Andy Pages hit a game-turning three-run home run in the fifth inning, Shohei Ohtani had three hits and scored two runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Sunday night.

The Dodgers trailed 3-2 when Ohtani and Mookie Betts singled to open the fifth. Freddie Freeman grounded out and Teoscar Hernández struck out, before Pages drove a slider from Giants reliever Ryan Walker into the left-center field pavilion for his 13th homer and a 5-3 lead.

Pages also had a sacrifice fly in the first, and Tommy Edman hit a solo homer in the second to help the Dodgers push their National League West lead to two games over San Francisco.

Tommy Edman sends one to the bleachers 😮‍💨 #SundayNightBaseball pic.twitter.com/OvMpVp3gdv — MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2025

Dodgers right-hander Dustin May (4-4) overcame control problems to complete six innings in which he gave up three runs and six hits, walked four, hit two batters and struck out three. Tanner Scott struck out the side in the ninth for his 13th save.

Giants right-hander Sean Hjelle replaced scheduled starter Kyle Harrison, who was traded to Boston in the blockbuster deal for Rafael Devers about 20 minutes before first pitch, and allowed two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings. Reliever Joey Lucchesi (0-1), who replaced Harrison on the roster, took the loss.

Jung Hoo Lee capped a three-run fourth inning for the Giants with a two-run triple. Daniel Johnson pinch-hit a solo homer off Dodgers reliever Kirby Yates in the eighth.

Key moment

The Giants had a chance to extend their 3-2 lead when they loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but May got Logan Porter to ground out to third, ending the inning.

Key stat

Pages is batting .313 (25 for 80) with four homers and 17 RBIs in 21 games since May 24.

Up next

Dodgers right-hander Ben Casparius (4-1, 2.86 ERA) will start Monday night’s series opener against San Diego in Los Angeles. Giants left-hander Robbie Ray (8-1, 2.55) will start Tuesday night’s series opener against Cleveland in San Francisco.