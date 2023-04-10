Angel City FC Star and Harvard-Westlake Alum Alyssa Thompson Called Up By USWNT

At just 18 years old, Alyssa Thompson, has already compiled a lengthy list of accolades in soccer, including beng the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL draft to her hometown team, Angel City FC.

She's also the seventh 17-year-old to be called up in United States women’s national team's history. Now, with the Women's World Cup on the horizon, the Harvard-Westlake School alum has a chance to make a push to be added to the final roster.

The United States women’s national team announced Sunday that Thompson will replace forward Mallory Swanson, who tore her patella tendon in her left knee during Saturday’s World Cup tune-up match against Ireland.

Welcome to camp, AT 👋 pic.twitter.com/GyKSKWyvV9 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) April 10, 2023

Thompson earned her second call-up for the USWNT Sunday, she was previously called up last October. If she plays in Tuesday’s friendly against Ireland, it will be her third cap appearance for the USWNT.

A dynamic winger with great speed and the ability to create in one-on-one scenarios, Thompson recently made her NWSL debut for her Angel City FC, on March 8 during a friendly against Mexico's Club América.

Later in March, the 18-year-old scored her first goal against Gotham City FC, a screamer from outside of the box that was deflected off the goalkeeper's outstretched glove and into the back of the net.

ALYSSA THOMPSON ARE YOU KIDDING? pic.twitter.com/wT0Tg0J6Pt — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 27, 2023

Thompson, who had eight U-20 caps and played in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, was a standout player on the global stage at the youth level.

Team USA will face the Republic of Ireland on April 11 at CityPark in St. Louis in what is scheduled to be the final tune-up game for the team before the World Cup begins in July.