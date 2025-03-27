Angels open season in Chicago with new faces on roster

The Angels will open their 2025 season Wednesday by facing the White Sox in Chicago with plenty of new faces and a familiar face in a new place as they try to rebound from their worst season.

The Angels could have at least 10 newcomers when their 26-player roster is released later Thursday, including left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, their Opening Day starter.

Rookie right-hander Sean Burke will pitch for the White Sox. Burke was drafted by Chicago in the third round of the 2021 draft out of the University of Maryland. He had a 2-0 record with a 1.42 ERA in four appearances, three starts last September.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The 1:10 p.m. game will be televised by FanDuel Sports Network West.

The March 27 opening day is the earliest in Angels' 65-year history. Their previous earliest opening day was March 28, 2024.

Following three games in Chicago and three in St. Louis, the Angels will play their home opener April 4 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Special hot dogs and a baked potato dish are sure to please fans this year. Olivia Garvey reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 24, 2025.

New Angels

Kikuchi signed a three-year $63 million contract with the Angels in November. Kikuchi was 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA in 32 starts in 2024, beginning the season with the Toronto Blue Jays and then being traded to the Houston Astros.

Other key newcomers include Kenley Jansen, baseball's active career leader in saves, right-hander Kyle Hendricks, an Orange County native who had the National League's lowest ERA in 2016 when he helped lead the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series championship since 1908, and outfielder Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP when he helped the Atlanta Braves to the title and a 2023 All-Star Game selection.

Another newcomer is 22-year-old reliever Ryan Johnson, a 2024 second-round draft choice out of Dallas Baptist University who has not played a professional game.

After being the Angels' starting center fielder since he was a rookie in 2012, Mike Trout has been moved to right field in an attempt to reduce the strain on his body. The three-time American League MVP has played more than 82 games in a season once since 2020.

Matchup of woe

While the Angels had their worst record, 63-99, in 2024, the White Sox set the modern record for losses, with 121, one more than the previous record of 120 by the 1962 New York Mets.

Chicago avoided the Mets' record for lowest winning percentage, .250, by winning five of their final six games, including sweeping a three-game series from the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Baseball's modern era began in 1901.

Thursday's game will mark White Sox manager Will Venable's major league managing debut after seven seasons as a major league coach.