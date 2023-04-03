Angels' Anthony Rendon Suspended Four Games for Athletics Fan Incident

MLB suspends Rendon four games for Angels-A's fan altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended for four games after an altercation he had with a fan at the Angels-Athletics season opener last week at the Oakland Coliseum, MLB announced Monday.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended five games and fined an undisclosed amount, MLB announced. pic.twitter.com/gUQYL1iZn2 — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 3, 2023

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Rendon also will be fined an undisclosed amount.

Rendon originally was suspended for five games, but he appealed his suspension and MLB reduced the suspension by one game.

MLB previously said it was investigating the incident that was captured on video and quickly circulated on social media.

(Warning Video contains NSFW language)

In the video, Rendon appears to grab the fan by the shirt and a hearted back-and-forth exchange ensued.

"What'd you say?" Rendon appears to ask the fan. "You can me a b---h, huh?"

The fan denied Rendon's accusation but the Angels player continued to aggressively reiterate his claims.

On top of MLB's investigation, the Oakland Police Department said it, too, was investigating the incident.

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a battery that occurred on March 30, 2023, following an event in the 7000 block of Joe Morgan Way," the statement said. "At this time, no victim has contacted OPD, however, surveillance video of the incident has surfaced. As a result, OPD created an incident, made a report, and is actively investigating."

It's unclear what led up to the altercation, and on Saturday, Rendon, Angels manager Phil Nevin and general manager Perry Minasian said they couldn't comment on the situation because it was under investigation.