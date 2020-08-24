LA Angels

Angels-Astros Series Altered Ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Major League Baseball said more schedule changes are possible depending on the storm's path.

By Associated Press

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Houston's game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura.

The Astros were supposed to wrap up a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon. Instead, they will play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Wednesday's game, which was scheduled to start at 9:10 p.m. Eastern, was moved up to 1:10 p.m because of the impending storm.

Sports

Sports news

Kobe Bryant 15 mins ago

Taurasi Scores Honors Kobe by Wearing No. 8 Jersey With His Name

Shaquille O'Neal 10 hours ago

Shaquille O'Neal Agrees to Multiyear Extension With Turner Sports

Major League Baseball said more schedule changes are possible depending on the storm's path.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

LA AngelsAngels
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us