Angels GM Perry Minasian Gives Verdict on Shohei Ohtani Offseason Trade

Angels GM gives verdict on Ohtani offseason trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Could Shohei Ohtani be on the move this winter?

The Los Angeles Angels star avoided arbitration by signing a record one-year, $30 million deal in October that will keep him in Southern California for at least another season. He’d hit unrestricted free agency in 2024.

But with just one year on his contract, Ohtani would be a hot commodity should the Angels be open to parting ways with him.

Would Los Angeles consider that?

According to Perry Minasian, general manager of the Angels, Ohtani is staying put. Minasian told reporters on Monday that Ohtani would not be moved this winter and that he’d start the 2023 season in the red and white (h/t: Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times):

Shohei Ohtani will not be moved/traded at all this off-season and will start the 2023 season with the Angels, per Perry Minasian. — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) November 7, 2022

If he were to hit the market, Ohtani would no doubt command plenty of attention from suitors. But the possibility of teams acquiring him waned after he agreed to the $30 million deal, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

Teams never believed that the #Angels would trade Shohei Ohtani once he signed his 1-year, $30M contract, but GM Perry Minasian now makes it official, telling reporters that Ohtani will be an Angel on opening day. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 7, 2022

The 28-year-old pitcher entered the Majors in 2018 when he won American League Rookie of the Year, foreshadowing what was to come. He went on to win AL MVP in 2021 along with All-Star nods in 2021 and 2022, including the Silver Slugger Award in 2021.

Back in August, one MLB executive suggested the San Francisco Giants could be a suitable landing spot for Ohtani, but for now, the star free agent on everyone’s minds in the Bay is Aaron Judge.