Ex-Angels PR Staffer Charged in Connection With Pitcher Tyler Skaggs' Overdose Death

By City News Service

Former Angels public relations director Eric Kay surrendered to federal authorities in Texas Friday on a drug-distribution charge stemming from the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Kay, 45, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Dallas. Kay was arrested in Forth Worth, Texas, and made his initial appearance before a federal judge Friday morning.

The complaint was filed July 30 and unsealed Friday upon Kay's arrest.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his hotel room at the Southlake Town Square Hilton on July 1 of last year. The Angels were staying at the hotel while in town to play the Texas Rangers.

