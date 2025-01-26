Anthony Davis leads Lakers to 118-108 victory over Warriors as Steph Curry goes scoreless in second half

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 13 rebounds, LeBron James added 25 points and 12 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 118-108 on Saturday night.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 20 points. The Lakers held Stephen Curry scoreless in the second half as he went 0 for 8 from the field after halftime. Curry finished with 13 points and nine assists.

The game marked the 25th regular-season meeting between James and Curry. James’ team has won 13 of the 25.

Takeaways

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Lakers: Los Angeles improved to a season-best seven games over .500 at 25-18. The Lakers have won three in a row and five of their past six games.

Warriors: Golden State fell a game under .500 at 22-23. With forwards Draymond Green (calf strain) and Jonathan Kuminga (sprained ankle) still sidelined, Golden State is in a rough stretch.

Key moment

Neither team had led by more than six points before the Lakers’ Max Christie hit a 3-pointer to give Los Angeles a 74-65 edge midway through the third period. Christie connected on another 3 on the Lakers’ next possession and the Warriors got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Key stat

Curry missed a free throw with 4 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter. That ended his streak of 37 consecutive makes. He entered Saturday leading the NBA in free-throw percentage at 94.

Up next

The Lakers begin a four-game East Coast swing when they play at Charlotte on Monday. The Warriors host Utah on Tuesday in the third game of a six-game homestand.