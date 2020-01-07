Anthony Davis Leaves Lakers Game With Back Injury, Hours After Turning Down Extension

The Los Angeles Lakers were down a superstar in the second half of their contest with the New York Knicks at Staples Center.

Anthony Davis went up for a block on Julius Randle in the third quarter, and landed hard on his back, remaining on the ground writhing in pain for several minutes before he was helped to his feet and taken the locker room for further testing.

Davis did not return to the game—which the Lakers won easily—and was diagnosed with a "sacral contusion." In laymen's terms, that's a bruise to the bone just above the tailbone in the lower back. Thankfully, initial x-rays were negative and Davis is considered day-to-day.

Ironically, the injury comes on the heels of a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that Davis turned down a four-year, $146 million dollar max extension with the Lakers earlier in the day.

Through his agent Rich Paul, Davis wants to remain focused on the season and prefers to become a free agent this summer.