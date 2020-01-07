Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Leaves Lakers Game With Back Injury, Hours After Turning Down Extension

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis suffered a back injury on Tuesday in the Lakers victory over the New York Knicks.

By Michael Duarte

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers gets injured after taking a hard fall on his tail bone during the third quarter of a game against the New York Knicks at Staples Center on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Los Angeles Lakers were down a superstar in the second half of their contest with the New York Knicks at Staples Center.

Anthony Davis went up for a block on Julius Randle in the third quarter, and landed hard on his back, remaining on the ground writhing in pain for several minutes before he was helped to his feet and taken the locker room for further testing.

Davis did not return to the game—which the Lakers won easily—and was diagnosed with a "sacral contusion." In laymen's terms, that's a bruise to the bone just above the tailbone in the lower back. Thankfully, initial x-rays were negative and Davis is considered day-to-day.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

2 mins ago

Australian Family’s Fortress no Match for Rapacious Fires

Los Angeles Lakers 31 mins ago

Lakers Dwight Howard to Return to Dunk Contest, Contract Fully Guaranteed

Ironically, the injury comes on the heels of a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that Davis turned down a four-year, $146 million dollar max extension with the Lakers earlier in the day.

Through his agent Rich Paul, Davis wants to remain focused on the season and prefers to become a free agent this summer.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersNBAbasketballLeBron JamesSports
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us