Anthony Davis Scores 46 Points Against Former Team as Lakers Dispatch Pelicans, 123-113

Anthony Davis likes sticking it to his ex.

Davis had 46 points and the Los Angeles Lakers dispatched of the New Orleans Pelicans, 123-113, on Friday night at Staples Center.

Davis was drafted by New Orleans with the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and spent the first six seasons of his career with the Pelicans before famously demanding a trade a year ago.

Davis was not traded before the deadline last season, and remained in an unhappy union with New Orleans until he finally got his wish, and was traded to Los Angeles in the offseason.

In Davis' first game back in New Orleans on Nov. 27, the big man scored 41 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 114-110 come from behind victory for the Lakers.

On Friday, he bested himself, finishing with 46 points and 13 rebounds in the victory.

LeBron James had a game-high 15 assists to go with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Danny Green chipped in 25 points and hit six-three pointers in the contest.

The Lakers led by as many as 24 points in the second half, but the Pelicans cut the lead to seven with just over two minutes remaining.

Green buried a corner three to put the Lakers back up by double-digits, and they cruised to victory from there.

Former Laker, Lonzo Ball, scored 23 points in his first game against his former team, and Brandon Ingram had 22.

WELCOME BACK

The Lakers welcomed back former players Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart in their first game at Staples Center since they were traded to New Orleans for Anthony Davis over the summer.

The organization played a tribute video for the trio on the videoboard during the first timeout of the game:

BIG BALLERS

LaVar Ball, the mercurial father of Lonzo Ball, also made his return to Staples Center where he sat courtside next to Rich Paul, the agent and childhood friend of superstar LeBron James.

LaVar Ball is courtside tonight for Lonzo Ball's return to Staples Center. He's sitting next to Rich Paul. #LakeShow — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 4, 2020

NO ZION

Pelicans' No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson, still has yet to make his NBA Debut, which is expected to come at some point in January.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: New Orleans travels to Sacramento on Saturday for the second night of a back-to-back against the Kings.

Lakers: Los Angeles will host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at Staples Center.