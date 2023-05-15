Anthony Richardson Ahead of C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young in Chris Simms' 2023 NFL QB Rankings

Richardson ahead of Stroud, Young in Chris Simms' 2023 QB rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chris Simms has released the first five quarterbacks on his "Top 40 QB Countdown" for the 2023 NFL season, and there are already some surprises.

The NBC Sports NFL analyst began his rankings in descending order with a pair of second-year pros in Desmond Ridder of the Atlanta Falcons at No. 40 and Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders at No. 39. Then things got interesting.

Simms had the three first-round quarterbacks from the 2023 draft slotted back-to-back-to-back, but not in the same order they were picked. Carolina Panthers first overall selection Bryce Young was ranked the lowest of the three at No. 38, followed by Houston Texans second overall pick C.J. Stroud at No. 37 and Indianapolis Colts fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson at No. 36.

That wasn't even the order Simms had them ranked as draft prospects, either. He actually had Richardson as the fourth-best quarterback in the 2023 class, with Stroud first, Young second and Detroit Lions third-round pick Hendon Hooker third.

So then why does Simms have Richardson ahead of Stroud and Young entering 2023?

"Anthony Richardson's adjustment to the NFL is going to be easier than the other two because of his ability to run," Simms said on the "Chris Simms Unbuttoned" podcast. "[The Colts] are gonna have something to rely on that's real positive and gonna simplify the game for him that way.

"So because of that, I think there's gonna be an easier developmental process, an easier ability to maybe have success and have a real effect on the football team right away. His game is not be gonna be as much about, 'I have to be in the pocket perfectly and read the coverage the exact right way.'"

Richardson's legs are certainly a weapon. He rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns at Florida last season before running a staggering 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine. Stroud and Young, on the other hand, combined for 293 rushing yards in 2022.

But while Simms is higher on Richardson's prospects as a rookie, he still likes the other two better long term.

"If I was gonna rank them basically on they all have to drop back and pass the ball 40 times a game, no [Richardson] wouldn't be there," Simms said.

"I would [take Stroud and Young over Richardson long term]. Definitely," he added. "I mean, I love C.J. Stroud as a player. I absolutely love him."