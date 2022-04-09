Austin Barnes Hits First Homer of Season, But Dodgers Lose to Rockies 3-2

It took until the second game of the season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have finally hit a home run.

Catcher Austin Barnes hit the first home run of the season for the Boys in Blue, but it was not enough, as the Colorado Rockies defeated the Dodgers 3-2 on Saturday night at Coors Field.

Tony Gonsolin made the start in Colorado for the second game of the season, just over 24 hours after Walker Buehler was stellar in his first Opening Day start.

Gonsolin allowed three singles in the bottom of the first inning to give the Rockies an early 1-0 lead. Ryan McMahon hit the third single that scored newest Rockie Kris Bryant when he slid into the plate and knocked the ball out of Barnes' glove.

Barnes got the run back when he homered off Rockies' starter German Marquez in the top of the third inning to tie the game at 1-1.

Former Dodgers' minor league Connor Joe knocked in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Dodgers rallied to tie the game on a Mookie Betts bloop single in the top of the eighth.

Moments later, Joe struck again, homering off Dodgers' star closer Blake Treinen in the bottom of the eighth for the game-winning run.

Daniel Bard stuck out the side in Justin Turner, Edwin Ríos and Cody Bellinger to earn the save.

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Rockies will have an opportunity to beat the Dodgers in a series for the first time since August of 2018.

QUITE A CATCH

Turner made the catch of the night at third base for Los Angeles, when he reached over the railing of the Dodgers’ dugout to snare Charlie Blackmon’s foul ball.

STREAK ENDS

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner had an infield single in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to 21 games dating to last season. His streak through the regular season began Sept. 12.

NO. 17 RETURNS

The Rockies brought back retired first baseman Todd Helton to serve as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt. Helton spent 17 seasons with the organization and is the franchise leader in games played, runs, hits, doubles, homers and RBIs.

Helton had his No. 17 retired by the team on Aug. 17, 2014.

“I’m glad Todd is jumping back in,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “I think it’s good for Todd to get reconnected to our organization.”

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías makes the start Sunday after a 20-win season in 2021. He became the fourth Mexican-born pitcher to post a 20-win campaign, joining Esteban Loaiza, Fernando Valenzuela and Teddy Higuera.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela pitched six or more innings in 16 of his last 21 starts. He signed a five-year contract in October.