Austin Barnes Will Catch Clayton Kershaw, Kiké Hernandez Inserted into Lineup for Game 4 vs Braves

Austin Barnes is back in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup to catch lefty ace Clayton Kershaw in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

By AP

It was the third start this postseason, all the games started by Kershaw. Barnes was 4-for-5 at the plate in the previews two starts that the Dodgers both won.

Kershaw was initially scheduled to pitch Game 2 of the NLCS two days earlier before getting scratched because of back spasms.

Atlanta had its same lineup Thursday as Game 3, all right-handers except for NL MVP contender Freddie Freeman and switch-hitter Johan Camargo.

The Dodgers had their five left-handed batters between the Nos. 2 and 7 spots in the order against Bryse Wilson, making his postseason debut as the third Braves right-handed rookie to start in this series.

