Los Angeles Dodgers

Austin Riley goes deep twice as the Braves hold off the Dodgers 4-3

Austin Riley hit two two-run homers, and the Atlanta Braves stopped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ seven-game win streak with a 4-3 victory. 

By Charles Odum

MLB: MAY 04 Dodgers at Braves

Austin Riley hit two two-run homers, and the Atlanta Braves stopped the Los Angeles Dodgers' seven-game win streak with a 4-3 victory on Sunday night.

Riley went deep in the first inning and again in the third. A pinch-hit homer by Miguel Rojas off Dylan Lee in the seventh cut the lead to 4-3.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias gave up an infield hit to Andy Pages to open the ninth. Pinch-runner Hyeseong Kim stole second base and advanced to third on Will Smith's strikeout. Iglesias struck out Rojas and Austin Barnes to earn his fifth save.

The Braves had been 0-5 against the Dodgers this season after losing the first two games of the series. Atlanta avoided being swept in the season series and snapped a string of seven consecutive losses to Los Angeles that began last season.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Dodgers right-hander Dustin May (1-2) trailed 2-0 before recording an out. May walked Alex Verdugo to open the game, and Riley drilled a homer 426 feet to left field.

Riley added another shot, his eighth, off May in the third.

Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder (2-1) struck out six in five-plus innings. He was charged with two runs and four hits.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

PGA Tour 2 hours ago

Scottie Scheffler matches PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record in win at Byron Nelson

NASCAR 3 hours ago

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano wins in overtime at Texas Motor Speedway

Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto made a diving catch on Drake Baldwin's drive in the second.

Key moment

Right-hander Pierce Johnson inherited runners on first and second with no outs when he took over for Elder in the sixth. He recorded three consecutive outs, including Max Muncy's run-scoring groundout.

Key stat

Conforto struck out looking in his two at-bats, leaving him in a 0-for-28 slump and his batting average at .141.

Up next

Los Angeles continues its 10-game trip when it opens a three-game series at Miami on Monday night. Atlanta RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2, 4.26 ERA) will face Cincinnati RHP Brady Singer (4-1, 3.24 ERA) in Monday night's opener of a four-game home series.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us