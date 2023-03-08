Bears' Jaquan Brisker Calls Daniel Jones ‘Trash' Amid New Deal

Brisker calls Daniel Jones 'trash' amid new deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaquan Brisker did not hold back from voicing his opinion on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' newly penned contract, in light of the Baltimore Ravens tagging former MVP Lamar Jackson.

MVP lol… other Bruh got paid today and is trash fam. #FACTS https://t.co/vCLkB6Tn4I — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) March 7, 2023

"MVP lol… other Bruh got paid today and is trash fam. #FACTS" Brisker tweeted.

Without directly calling out Jones, Brisker alluded to the four-year $160 million contract he signed with the New York Giants on Tuesday. On the same day, the Ravens announced they had given Jackson a non-exclusive franchise tag.

Jackson is now free to engage in contract talks with other teams. If Jackson signs an offer sheet given to him by another team, the Ravens can match the offer. A non-exclusive tag hasn't been given out to a quarterback since 2016 when the Vikings handed one to Kirk Cousins.

Brisker's reaction is in line with Jones' skill somehow being rewarded over Jackson's.

Jackson's passer rating is well above that of Jones' and he also won the MVP award in 2019, when broke the single-season quarterback rushing record of 1,206 yards. Jones' record as a quarterback is well inferior to Jackson's. Jackson has a 45-16 record in the regular season as a starter; Jones, on the other hand, holds a 21-31-1 record with the Giants.

After the Giants handed Jones a massive deal, $82 million of which is guaranteed, they tagged running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley was an assumptive free-agent target for the Chicago Bears this offseason. He will now make around $10 million this season compared to the ~$16 million per year asking price he went into free agency with.

The Bears have close to $100 million in cap space this offseason and the No. 1 pick in the draft in their control.

