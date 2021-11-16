Chloe Kim Explains Why Winning Gold Isn't Everything at 2022 Winter Olympics

Regardless of what you hear, winning isn't everything at the Olympics.

For Chloe Kim, earning the gold medal in the women's snowboard halfpipe during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang was a dream come true.

But as the history-making athlete prepares for another opportunity to win big at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Kim admits that obtaining the top prize isn't absolutely necessary.

While appearing on the Nov. 16 episode of Laugh Out Loud Network's "Cold as Balls" series, Kim was asked by host Kevin Hart if winning anything other than gold is "acceptable" to her.

"Yes, because I get to go to the Olympics," she replied. "A lot of people expect certain things out of athletes, but at the end of the day, I just need to be grateful that I was able to go. And it's, like, somedays I just can't do it. I can't figure it out."

Kim continued, "People are starting to become more accepting and also talking about these issues more. It makes me feel really comfortable going into the Games."

Besides, Kim is the first to admit that she hasn't come out on top in every race. But when a deserving teammate wins big, the victory is just as sweet.

"There have been times I've had an off day like didn't even make the podium or didn't win like everyone expects me to," she said. "But then my really good friend will go and win the damn contest and that's sick."

During her candid conversation, the 21-year-old Olympian recalled her journey as an athlete. When she was just 4 years old, Kim remembered her father taking her to Mountain High, Calif., where they both learned how to snowboard.

As the years went on, Kim's love for the sport deepened and her skills became even more epic.

"At the Olympics, I was 17 but I was winning a lot of snowboarding events when I was 14," she said. "I wanted to go to when I was 6. When I was 13, I qualified for Sochi but I was too young. You had to be 15."

The 2022 Winter Olympics kick off on the networks of NBC with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4, 2022.

