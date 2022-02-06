Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Olympic Figure Skater Karen Chen's Dress Was Designed by Her Mom

The dress worn Sunday by figure skater Karen Chen was designed by her mom, fit with a butterfly shaped rhinestone to match her performance song

By Kayla Galloway

Karen Chen of Team United States skates during the Women Single Skating Free Skating Team Event on day three of the 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing, China.
In Olympic figure skating, fashion plays an essential role in a performance, down to every rhinestone and fabric.

The dress Karen Chen wore Sunday night was carefully crafted – by her mom – to match the theme of her performance for Team USA

“She puts blood, sweat and tears into it,” Chen said.

Chen’s dress was purple, fit with a butterfly-shaped rhinestone to match her performance song – Butterfly Lovers Concerto.

"My favorite part is probably like the butterfly down here," Chen said, pointing to the stones. "She strategically put the stones and arranged them in a way so they look like a butterfly."

The U.S. figure skating team earned a silver medal Sunday night following Chen’s performance. 

Figure skater Karen Chen talks about growing up in Fremont, Calif., and her path to the Olympics.

