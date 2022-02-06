Olympic Figure Skater Karen Chen's Dress Was Designed by Her Mom

In Olympic figure skating, fashion plays an essential role in a performance, down to every rhinestone and fabric.
The dress Karen Chen wore Sunday night was carefully crafted – by her mom – to match the theme of her performance for Team USA.
“She puts blood, sweat and tears into it,” Chen said.
Chen’s dress was purple, fit with a butterfly-shaped rhinestone to match her performance song – Butterfly Lovers Concerto.
"My favorite part is probably like the butterfly down here," Chen said, pointing to the stones. "She strategically put the stones and arranged them in a way so they look like a butterfly."
The U.S. figure skating team earned a silver medal Sunday night following Chen’s performance.
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC