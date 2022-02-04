Here‘s a Guide to Watching Biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics

One of the most interesting sports to take place at the Winter Olympics is back once again.

Biathlon made its debut at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, Calif., and has been a part of each Winter Olympics ever since.

As athletes go through a course of skiing that is interrupted by frequent stops to shoot at a series of targets, Biathlon proves to be one of the more challenging, but exciting Winter Olympics events.

At the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games, 33 medals were awarded that spanned across 11 different nations, and this year, there are also 33 medals up for grabs, with 11 events in total -- five each for men and women, plus one mixed team event.

All biathlon events will take place at the National Biathlon Center in the Zhangjiakou competition zone over the course of 14 days. It's one of three new venues that has been constructed in the Guyangshu Cluster, and has a capacity for 6000 spectators.

Here is how you can watch all the Biathlon action at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, along with streaming info, Team USA’s outlook and other athletes to watch:

What is the schedule for biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Biathlon begins in Beijing with the Mixed 4 x 6 km. relay competition on Feb. 5. The remaining events will take place from Feb. 7-16.

Here is the full event and streaming information for biathlon in Beijing:

NBC Olympics 2022 Winter Olympics Biathlon Coverage Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Network/Stream Sat, 2/5

4:00a 🏅 Mixed Relay USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon, 2/7

4:00a 🏅 Women's 15km Individual USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/8

3:30a 🏅 Men's 20km Individual USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 2/11

4:00a 🏅 Women's 7.5km Sprint USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/12

4:00a 🏅 Men's 10km Sprint USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun, 2/13

4:00a 🏅 W/M 10km/12.5km Pursuits USA/* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue, 2/15

4:00a 🏅 Men's 4x7.5km Relay USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 2/16

2:45a 🏅 Women's 4x6km Relay USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 2/18

4:00a 🏅 Men's 15km Mass Start USA* | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 2/19

4:00a 🏅 Women's 12.5km Mass Start USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Who are the best biathlon athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Ole Einar Bjørndalen of Norway is not only the most successful biathlete in the Winter Olympics history but he is the most successful male athlete in Winter Olympic history. With 13 medals, the “King of Biathlon” is one of three Winter Olympians (and only biathlete) to win eight gold medals.

For the women, Norwegian biathlete Tiril Eckhoff has the most Olympic medals in biathlon among active all female athletes. Eckhoff holds five medals (one gold, one silver, three bronze) and will be a favorite to add to that record as she competes at her third Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The men will have a greater chance to medal with Martin Fourcade of France not competing at this year's Games. The PyeongChang triple gold-medalist (and five-time Olympic champion) announced his retirement from the sport in 2020.

Slovakia’s Anastasiya Kuzmina will also not be competing in Beijing after calling an end to her biathlon career in 2019. She is the first biathlete to win gold at three consecutive Olympic Games (Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018).

Who won gold in biathlon at the 2018 Winter Olympics?

Germany and France both walked away with three gold medals, each in the 2018 PyeongChang Games, followed by Sweden who claimed two gold medals.

Norway, Slovakia and Belarus combined for the three remaining gold medals that year.

Who is competing in biathlon for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The United States has won a medal in every Winter Olympic sport, except one: biathlon. Americans such as Lowell Bailey, who won a world title in 2017 and came within one shot of earning an Olympic medal in 2014, have come close to winning. In Beijing, Team USA will look to make history and take the podium, claiming its first medal in the sport.

Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Jake Brown, Sean Doherty and Paul Schommer will all compete for Team USA.

What country has the most medals in biathlon?

Germany leads all countries in total medals (52) and gold medals (19) for Biathlon. Coming in closely behind is Norway who is second with 41 total medals and 16 gold medals.

Russia is in third place with 23 total medals and 10 gold medals.