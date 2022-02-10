How to Watch Bobsleigh Events at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Zipping its way into Beijing is bobsleigh, as the fast-paced sport makes for one of the most exciting events to watch at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

All the bobsleigh races will take place at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, located about 45 miles northwest of Beijing.

The United States should be battling it out for medals in all four events, which includes the Olympic debut of the monobob, the one-woman bobsleigh competition. The Americans are coming off a fairly quiet 2018 Olympic performance in bobsleigh, where they secured just one silver medal.

Here is everything you need to know to watch bobsleigh at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

What is the schedule for bobsleigh at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Below is the event and streaming information for each day of competition for bobsleigh:

NBC 2022 Winter Olympics Bobsled Coverage Schedule* (all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time (ET) Event TV/Streaming Fri | Feb 11 | 9:00 p.m. Women's Monobob Training Heats 5,6 — | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 12 | 8:30 p.m. Women's Monobob Heats 1, 2 NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sun | Feb 13 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Women's Monobob Heats 3, 4 NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Mon | Feb 14 | 7:05 a.m. Two-Man Bobsled Heats 1, 2 USA | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Tue | Feb 15 | 7:15 a.m. 🏅 Two-Man Bobsled Heats 3, 4 USA** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 7:00 a.m. Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 1, 2 USA ** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri | Feb 18 | 8:30 p.m. Four-Man Bobsled: Heats 1, 2 NBC ** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 7:00 a.m. 🏅 Two-Woman Bobsled: Heats 3, 4 USA ** | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat | Feb 19 | 8:30 p.m. 🏅 Four-Man Bobsled: Heats 3. 4 NBC | Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Who won gold in bobsleigh at the 2018 Winter Olympics?

Germany dominated the podium in PyeongChang.

The country secured gold medals in all three bobsleigh events. The two-man team of Thorsten Margis and Francesco Friedrich tied Canada’s two-man squad for gold in the two-man race. Margis, Friedrich, Martin Grothkopp and Candy Bauer took first in the four-man race and Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz won gold in the two-woman event.

The three gold medals for Germany pulled them out of a tie with Switzerland for most gold medals in Olympic bobsleigh history.

Who is competing in bobsleigh for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor will be leading the United States for a chance at a gold medal in bobsleigh as the two pilots of the women’s team.

If the name Kaillie Humphries sounds familiar to the bobsleigh community, it’s because it should. Humphries represented Canada at the three previous Olympics before earning her U.S. citizenship in December to race for the red, white and blue. She won gold in 2010 and 2014 alongside partner Heather Moyse, as well as bronze in 2018 with Phylicia George. Humphries has also added 13 world championship wins as she’s the most decorated woman in bobsled history.

Meyers Taylor is a three-time Olympic medalist with two silvers and a bronze medal to her name. She’s also a two-time world champion in bobsled.

Elana Meyers Taylor is officially cleared to play in the 2022 Winter Games.

First-time Olympians Sylvia Hoffman and Kaysha Love will be the brakewomen for Humphries and Meyers Taylor. Aja Evans will serve as an alternate.

On the men’s side, Hunter Church figures to be the lead pilot for the United States, but a broken toe suffered during this season may decrease his chances at the podium. Brakemen Hakeem Adbul-Sboor and Carlo Valdes return for their second Olympics.

New Olympians on the men’s team are pilot Frank Del Duca and brakemen Josh Williamson, Charlie Volker, Jimmy Reed and Kris Horn. Nic Taylor, who is the husband of Meyers Taylor, will serve as the alternate.

What countries are the favorites to medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

All eyes are on Germany again in the bobsleigh events for Beijing, but the United States could be the country to give the Germans the most problems.

The foursome of Margis, Friedrich, Bauer and Alexander Schueller (who competed in place of Grothkopp) recently won gold at the 2021 world championships and it would be shocking to not see the German squad on the podium.

The German two-woman team will have some competition from the United States. Germany’s Jamanka finished in sixth with new partner Vanessa Mark at the 2021 world championships, while the new U.S. duo of Humphries and Lolo Jones took first. Jones is not a member of the team after competing in track and field at the Summer Olympics.

Humphries is also expected to be a favorite to win one of the inaugural monobob medals. She is the reigning 2021 world champion in the event. World silver medalist Stephanie Schnider of Germany and Meyers Taylor should provide tough opponents for Humphries.

What country has the most medals in bobsleigh?

While Germany may have overtaken Switzerland for the most gold medals, the Swiss still own the most total models in bobsleigh.

Switzerland has earned 31 medals in bobsleigh, with 10 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze.

Behind them is Germany and the United States, which are tied with 25 medals apiece. The Germans have won at least two medals in four of the last five Winter Olympics. The Americans have medaled in at least one bobsleigh event in every Olympics since 2002.

Team USA bobsled pilot Elana Meyers Taylor talks about what's running through her mind right before she starts her Olympic runs.