How to Watch Men's Curling Semifinals: Team USA vs. Great Britain at 2022 Olympics

The U.S. men's curling team advanced to the medal rounds for the second straight Olympics by defeating Denmark Wednesday in round robin play at the 2022 Olympics.

While reaching the tournament semifinals is an accomplishment, Team USA has bigger goals in mind -- like defending its gold medal from the 2018 Winter Games.

The American curlers take on Great Britain in the semifinals at 7 a.m. ET Thursday, Feb. 17. Stream the match here:

What channel is Olympic curling on?

The men's Olympic curling semifinals is available for streaming on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

In addition to the U.S. vs. Great Britain, there's a second semifinal game Wednesday between Canada and Sweden.

When is the bronze medal curling match at the 2022 Olympics?

The bronze medal match will take place at 1:05 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 18.

When is the men's gold medal match in Olympic curling?

The men's gold medal match will take place Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1:05 a.m.

Where can I watch the men's Olympic curling gold medal match?

Similar to the semifinals, the gold medal match will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.