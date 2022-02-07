China's Ren Ziwei Wins Gold in Men's 1000m Short Track

It took an official review and a couple of penalties dished out, but in the end, China's Ren Ziwei won the gold in the men's 1000m short track.

Chinese skater Ren Ziwei took gold at Monday’s men’s 1000m short track final, followed by China’s Li Wenlong for silver and Hungary’s Liu Shaoang for bronze.

Initially, it appeared as though Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu had earned gold, which would have made history for Hungary, who have never won an individual gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

However, he was assessed two penalties by the chief referee, resulting in a yellow card and the gold medal going to Ziwei, who finished with a time of 1:26.768.

The explanation behind why Ren Ziwei won gold in the men's 1000m short track.#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/h0exkZDHKs — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

China's Li Wenlong won silver and Liu's brother Shaoang Liu took bronze.

American speed skater Andrew Heo did not qualify for the finals, finishing in third in his semifinal heat with a time of 1:24.023.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Fellow countryman Ryan Pivirotto did not advance past the quarterfinals in the event. A toe pick early in the first lap of his heat put him behind the competition, crossing the finish line last.