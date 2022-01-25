Get to Know Los Angeles' Winter Olympian Chloe Kim and Sign Up for Olympics Newsletter

Don’t miss the most exciting moments of the Winter Olympics in Beijing! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter.

Chloe Kim, a 21-year-old snowboarder from Southern California, is a favorite to win at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The young snowboarder made headlines at the 2018 games for her gold medal-earning performance in Pyeongchang. Kim became the youngest woman at the age of 17 to win an Olympic gold medal for snowboarding, thanks to her performance on the halfpipe.

Kim first hopped on a snowboard at the age of four, spending most of her childhood training at Mammoth Mountain, with a brief training stint in Geneva, Switzerland, when she was 8-years-old.

Kim attended La Palma Christian School in Southern California, graduating in 2018. The Olympic medalist was born in Long Beach but grew up in Torrance.

Other accolades include a gold medal at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympics and gold and silver medals at the Winter X Games in 2015 and 2014.

Following her appearance at the 2018 Winter Games, Kim was also named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people of the year.

