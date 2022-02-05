Team USA's Julia Marino claimed silver in the women's slopestyle with a final score of 87.68 and collected America’s first medal of the Olympics.

While all eyes were on fellow American Jamie Anderson, she would not be able to complete the illustrious three-peat. Anderson finished ninth with a final run of 60.78.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won gold in dominating fashion with a final score of 92.88. While Marino held on to the first place spot through her third run, Sadowski-Synnott saved her best for last and delivered a huge 1080 to finish a stunning final run and claim the lead.

The 20-year-old Sadowski-Synnott also made history by winning the first-ever gold medal for New Zealand at the Winter Olympics.

Australia's Tess Coady finished third posting a final score of 82.68 to claim bronze.

Fellow American Hailey Langland finished 11th with a final score of 48.35.

Entering tonight's final as the top qualifier, Sadowski-Synnott was a favorite to stand atop the podium and she did just that.

Sadowski-Synnott has a chance for a second medal at Beijing, when she competes in the big air event on Feb. 14-15.

While the competition was extremely close, the camaraderie was even closer as the ladies embraced after Sadowski-Synnott's final run.

“Zoi’s an inspiration to all of us. She’s the best rider right now, and she’s making us all push our levels, and I couldn’t be happier for her, Marino shared on Zoi's performance.

"She’s a great person and a great rider, and I love to share the podium with her.”