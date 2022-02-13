Team USA Curling Defeats China, Improves to 3-3 in 2022 Olympics

Home ice advantage didn't prove to help China in Sunday's men's curling round-robin game, as Team USA defeated the host nation 8-6.

The U.S. is now 3-3 in the preliminary round with three games to play after victories over the Russian Olympic Committee, Great Britain and now China. Team USA has lost to Sweden, Canada and Norway.

Only the top four nations advance to the semifinals, meaning the bottom six are sent home without a chance at playing for a medal. For Team USA to advance, it will need to win at least two -- and possibly three -- of its final three games to move on.

China took a 1-0 lead after the first end, but the U.S. quickly struck back with two in the second. China then evened the score at two in the third end before Team USA took total control, scoring three in the fourth end.

Team USA held a 7-3 lead entering the eighth end before China scored two to get within two. The host nation added another in the ninth to make it 7-6 entering the final end. With China in position to tie it entering the USA's final throw, John Schuster executed a perfect throw and sealed the victory.

Schuster and the American team will face Switzerland on Monday, Feb. 14, at 8:05 p.m. ET in their seventh round-robin game.