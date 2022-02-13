Team USA Curling

Team USA Curling Defeats China, Improves to 3-3 in 2022 Olympics

The U.S. men's team picked up an 8-6 victory over China in its sixth round-robin game

By Logan Reardon

Christopher Plys of Team United States compete against Team China during the Men's Curling Round Robin at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing.
David Ramos/Getty Images

Home ice advantage didn't prove to help China in Sunday's men's curling round-robin game, as Team USA defeated the host nation 8-6.

The U.S. is now 3-3 in the preliminary round with three games to play after victories over the Russian Olympic Committee, Great Britain and now China. Team USA has lost to Sweden, Canada and Norway.

Only the top four nations advance to the semifinals, meaning the bottom six are sent home without a chance at playing for a medal. For Team USA to advance, it will need to win at least two -- and possibly three -- of its final three games to move on.

China took a 1-0 lead after the first end, but the U.S. quickly struck back with two in the second. China then evened the score at two in the third end before Team USA took total control, scoring three in the fourth end.

Team USA held a 7-3 lead entering the eighth end before China scored two to get within two. The host nation added another in the ninth to make it 7-6 entering the final end. With China in position to tie it entering the USA's final throw, John Schuster executed a perfect throw and sealed the victory.

Schuster and the American team will face Switzerland on Monday, Feb. 14, at 8:05 p.m. ET in their seventh round-robin game.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Team USA CurlingJohn Shuster
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Super Bowl LVI Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us