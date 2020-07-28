Los Angeles Dodgers

Benches Clear in First Astros-Dodgers Game Since Scandal

Benches cleared Tuesday night in the first game between the Astros and Dodgers since it was revealed that Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series championship that came at Los Angeles’ expense.

By Kristie Rieken

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An altercation ensues after Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) strikes out i the bottom of the sixth inning during the baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on July 28, 2020 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Benches cleared Tuesday night in the first game between the Astros and Dodgers since it was revealed that Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series championship that came at Los Angeles' expense.

The fracas occurred after Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw high-and-tight pitches to Astros stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in the sixth inning.

The Dodgers led 5-2 after a five-run fifth when Kelly, who was with Boston in 2017 and also faced Houston that postseason, threw behind Bregman for ball four. Bregman grimaced after jumping to avoid being hit, then trotted to first base.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

perseverance rover 48 seconds ago

New Mars Rover ‘Perseverance' Ready to Launch

Los Angeles Dodgers 23 mins ago

Alex Wood Joins Clayton Kershaw as Dodgers Pitchers on IL

There were two outs in the inning when Kelly threw an errant breaking ball over Correa’s head. Correa took off his batting helmet and stared Kelly down before continuing the at-bat.

Kelly struck out Correa, then stuck out his tongue and made a face in his direction. Correa started walking toward him and the players exchanged words, prompting the benches to clear. There was plenty of yelling and crowding — outlawed as MLB tries to play a 60-game season amid a pandemic — but there was no pushing or punches thrown.

Order was restored after a couple of minutes, but Houston manager Dusty Baker was still upset before play resumed and got in the face on an umpire.

Houston was punished by the commissioners' office in January for the sign-stealing scheme, which led to the firing of general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.

The Dodgers had harsh words for the Astros during spring training, but Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said before the game that he didn't think his team would retaliate.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBBaseballMookie BettsCarlos Correa
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us