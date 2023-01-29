Bengals' Germaine Pratt Has NSFW Outburst Over Joseph Ossai's Costly Penalty Vs. Chiefs

Bengals' Germaine Pratt has NSFW outburst over Joseph Ossai's costly penalty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt didn't hide his frustration with teammate Joseph Ossai's costly penalty late in Sunday's AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Pratt was walking back to the locker room following the loss, he was captured having an NSFW outburst over Ossai's mistake.

“This my f***ing last year,” Pratt, who is a pending free agent, yelled. “What the f***? Why the f*** did you touch the quarterback?”

Ossai didn't appear to be around Pratt when the comments were made.

With the AFC title game tied inside the final 20 seconds, a hobbled Patrick Mahomes scrambled to his right for five yards to convert a third down. But after Mahomes stepped out of bounds, he was shoved to the ground from behind by Ossai.

The late hit from the defensive end, who suffered a knee injury on the play, drew a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

Mahomes gives it his all for the first down!



📺: #CINvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fM5ertlhHi pic.twitter.com/z78Phcfkyp — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023

Rather than the timeout-less Chiefs having the ball at Cincinnati's 42-yard line (a field goal from that distance would have been roughly 59 yards) with eight seconds left, the penalty moved them well into field goal range. On the next play, Harrison Butker drilled a game-winning 45-yard field goal.

"I was just in full chase mode and I was trying to push him to maybe get him going backward because I knew he was going for that sideline," Ossai told reporters postgame. "So I was trying to make him go backward to get that clock running. I haven't seen it yet, I didn't know how far out of bounds we were."

While Pratt called out Ossai, others came to his defense.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard was among the teammates to console Ossai on the sideline following the penalty.

Teammates consoling Ossai at the end and BJ Hill stood right next to him for post game comments #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/noFxhH42Tg — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) January 30, 2023

While a visibly emotional Ossai was speaking to reporters in the locker room, veteran defensive tackle B.J. Hill stepped in to show support for the 2021 third-round pick.

"He played his butt off the whole game," Hill said.

This was the scene at Joseph Ossai’s locker with BJ Hill stepping in to provide support https://t.co/8vn1OOlhOQ pic.twitter.com/nbUnoCkzfp — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) January 30, 2023

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor added: "We're not going to make it about one play. [Ossai] loves ball. He loves being part of this team."