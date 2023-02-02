NFL

Bengals' Joe Mixon Charged, Reportedly for Pointing Gun at Woman

Mixon, the starting running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, faced legal and disciplinary issues in college for punching a female student

Getty

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records posted Thursday.

WCPO-TV, which obtained a copy of the warrant, reported that Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman and saying, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can't) get me.”

The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game, WCPO reported.

Court records did not list an attorney for Mixon.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The 26-year-old Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns this season, his sixth. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns.

A second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017, Mixon has spent his entire career with Cincinnati and rushed for career highs of 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

In 2014, when he was 18, Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face, an attack captured on surveillance video. He was suspended from the football team for a year and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counseling.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles Lakers 7 mins ago

LeBron James 63 Points Away From Scoring Record, Lakers Rally Past Pacers 112-111

1 hour ago

5 Biggest Snubs From 2023 NBA All-Star Game Reserves Announcement

The incident hurt his standing in the draft, with several teams saying they passed on him because of concerns about his character.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLCincinnati Bengals
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us