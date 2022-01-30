Bengals Rally Past Chiefs 27-24 in Overtime, Head to Super Bowl LVI in LA

The Cincinnati Bengals are Super Bowl bound.

Led by young quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals erased a 21-3 first half deficit to stun the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, in overtime to win the AFC Championship Game on Sunday Night.

Hosting the AFC Championship Game for the fourth consecutive year, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs jumped out to a 21-3 lead before the Bengals mounted their second half comeback.

Trailing 21-24, the Chiefs tied the game with a field goal at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.

Last Sunday, the Chiefs rallied to beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime, but no team in NFL postseason history has ever won back-to-back games in overtime.

Similarly to last week, Kansas City got the ball first, needing a touchdown to win the game. Instead, Mahomes was intercepted and the Bengals marched down the field for the game-winning field goal.

Burrow threw for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the victory.

The Bengals defense stymied Mahomes in the second half, holding the former MVP to 275 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cincinnati has never won the Super Bowl, but have now booked their ticket to Los Angeles where they will await the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

