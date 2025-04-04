One of soccer's all-time elite midfielders is set for a change of scenery.

Kevin De Bruyne announced he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season when his contract runs out, ending a legendary 10-year tenure.

The Belgian star joined from German side Wolfsburg and became a Premier League great as he played a crucial role in the team's six Premier League titles, one Champions League title, two FA Cups and five League Cups during his stay, though a decision on the club's alleged 115-plus breaches of financial fair play rules is still looming.

But where will De Bruyne take his talents to next? The 33-year-old, who turns 34 in June, prefers a move to Major League Soccer over other interested leagues like Saudi Arabia, MLS insider Tom Bogert reported, citing sources.

It's been De Bruyne's stance since last year that he will keep the 2026 World Cup, his last major international tournament, and his family in mind.

De Bruyne previously has been linked to new MLS expansion side San Diego FC, but Bogert reported another team owns the Belgian's "discovery rights." It's not clear which team yet.

So, if De Bruyne does shift to MLS, these five teams may make the most sense:

San Diego FC

The aforementioned links to De Bruyne from San Diego's perspective does make some sense. SDFC invested in Mexican left winger Hirving Lozano and Danish right winger Anders Dreyer, so they could add a third designated player to the team in their debut season. However, according to Bogert, such a move now would not match San Diego's identity, with the team not seeking to pay the potential salary De Bruyne would commend (potentially second or third most in MLS behind Lionel Messi). But if SDFC changed their mind, the Belgian would elevate them from hopeful debut playoff season to expected contender.

NYCFC

Perhaps the most realistic option is New York City FC. One factor is the team has a DP spot open with Talles Magno (out on loan) and Thiago Martins occupying the other two. The second is that NYCFC is under City Football Group, which makes them a sister club to Manchester City alongside the Etihad sponsor. De Bruyne would instantly become the face of a big-market club and the team's best player, with Martins and Maxi Moralez also key contributors of a team needing an attacking injection.

LAFC

Moving to the other coast, LAFC often finds itself near the summit but has been missing the piece that links everything together. One issue is the team already has all three DP spots filled, so it would need to find another way. With the links to attacking midfielder Thomas Muller (35) of Bayern Munich growing, it seems the team is planning to make a major move, and De Bruyne would offer much more despite the higher cost. Denis Bouanga is still the heart of the attack with Cengiz Under arriving via loan, but star striker Olivier Giroud has yet to find his footing since arriving last summer. Perhaps a mind like De Bruyne would help.

Toronto FC

Toronto has doled out lucrative contracts over the years to some top Italian talents (Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi), but the moves have not panned out and the team is still winless six games into the season. The Reds have a DP spot open, so filling in De Bruyne there would make sense as they look to rejuvenate toward the top of the ladder once again.

Chicago Fire

The Gregg Berhalter era is off to an intriguing start for the Chicago Fire. The Fire are 3-2-1 (win-draw-loss) with 13 goals scored, tied for the second most in the league. Of course, things can change quick, but adding De Bruyne to an attacking featuring two DPs in Hugo Cuypers and Jonathan Bamba alongside Philip Zinckernagel and Brian Gutiérrez would also lift Chicago in certain conversations. But would Chicago spend a significant sum on another attacker when the defense could use some work? It's a debate to have.