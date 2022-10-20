Best NBA kicks on court from opening night originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022-23 NBA season is currently underway and the opening night games across the league didn't disappoint.

Whether you tuned in to see the Golden State Warriors receive their championship rings, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James start his 20th season, or watch New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson step on the court for the first time since 2021, the storylines were more than enough to keep fans engaged.

While the level of play always takes center stage, the fashion among the players is also a sight to see -- from the tailored suits to the eclectic tunnel outfits. As the players battled it out on the court, their choice of game NBA kicks turned a couple of heads.

Here's a look at our favorite game shoes that were worn on the court from the NBA’s opening night:

5 . Paolo Banchero - Jordan Zion 2

.@Pp_doesit makes his regular season debut in the Jordan Zion 2. pic.twitter.com/vQ4U3JwTYT — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) October 20, 2022

Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero made his NBA regular season debut in fine style.

Banchero finished his opening night game against the Detroit Pistons with 27 points and nine rebounds. While playing, the rookie opted to go for a pair of Jordan Zion 2 kicks in the Hyper Royal colorway. You can cop your own pair on the Nike website for $120 in all men's sizes.

4. Kyrie Irving - Kyrie Low 5 "N7"

Kyrie Irving is still a Brooklyn Net, despite the chatter during the team's last offseason. For his opening night game against the Pelicans, Irving wore a pair of his Kyrie 5's in the "Tan" colorway. You can purchase the sneakers in the same colorway on the Nike website in all men's sizes for $120.

3. P.J. Tucker - Air Jordan 2 Low “Two18”

.@UNDEFEATEDinc AF1s and @shop218 Air Jordan 2 Lows to start the season for P.J. Tucker pic.twitter.com/cS6cXy6xIZ — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 18, 2022

If there’s anyone in the league that is known for wearing the rarest basketball shoes, it’s Philadelphia 76ers’ P.J. Tucker. The Sixers’ newest forward was seen wearing a pair of Air Jordan 2 Low “Two18” kicks, which is a collaboration with Detroit’s Two 18 boutique.

The sneakers are set to be released this Friday and will retail for $200, but you can purchase a pair on the reselling site StockX.

2. LeBron James - Nike LeBron 20 “Time Machine”

James and the Lakers kicked off their opening night against the Warriors on Tuesday. It's no shocker that James was seen rocking his own kicks, the "Time Machine," which were released last month.

The Nike LeBron 20 is the first shoe in the line that features a low-top silhouette and is an ode to the four-time champion's 20th season in the league. You can purchase the “Time Machine” sneakers on reselling sites such as “Goat” in a few different sizes.

1. Steph Curry - Curry 1 FloTro

Special kicks for a special night.



Curry 1 FloTro Ring Night | #CurryBrand pic.twitter.com/aG5xprVWN1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 19, 2022

Before Curry kicked off his regular season, he picked up his fourth NBA championship ring during the team's ring night ceremony. The four-time champion then stepped on the court with a pair of his Curry 1 FloTro kicks in a player-exclusive colorway. The gold and white shoes also perfectly accompanied the Warriors' Showtime short sleeve white and gold jackets, which already sold out online.

Fans can purchase the Curry 1 FloTro in the “Curry Camp” colorway for $150 on the Under Armour site.