Betting Odds and Prop Bets For When LeBron James Breaks the NBA Scoring Record

What to Know LeBron James is expected to break the NBA's all-time scoring record in the next two home games.

James will surpass another Lakers' legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points in NBA history.

Betting odds and Super Bowl-esque prop bets can be placed on the momentous occasion.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to break the NBA's all-time scoring record at home either Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, or Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The record is currently 38,387 total points held by former Bucks and Lakers center Kareem-Abdul Jabbar.

As of the publication of this article, James is currently 36 points away from breaking the record with 38,352 points.

It's only fitting that James milestone occurs during the week of the Super Bowl. The big game is the most bet on sporting event annually, and is known for its interesting and unique prop bets.

Courtesy of BetOnline, fans can now place wagers on when and how LeBron's record-breaking achievement will occur, as well as other prop bets surrounding the momentous occasion.

How Will LeBron break the all-time NBA Pts Record? 2-point shot -170 (10/17) 3-point shot +275 (11/4) Free Throw +340 (17/5)

Will the Point/Basket that breaks record be Assisted?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No +100 (1/1)

Player to assist LeBron's record breaking point Dennis Schroder 11/4 (+275) Patrick Beverly 7/2 (+350) Russell Westbrook 7/2 (+350) Anthony Davis 4/1 (+400) Rui Hachimura 5/1 (+500) Any other player 7/1 (+700) Lonnie Walker IV 14/1 (+1400) Thomas Bryan 14/1 (+1400) Troy Brown Jr. 14/1 (+1400) Quarter when LeBron Breaks the all-time Pts Record 1st Quarter 23/10 (+115) 4th Quarter 19/10 (+190) 2nd Quarter 9/2 (+450) 3rd Quarter 5/1 (+500) Who will LeBron Thank first after breaking record? God 5/4 (+125) Teammates 5/2 (+250) Mom 9/2 (+450) Wife 9/2 (+450) Dad 11/2 (+550) Coach(es) 15/2 (+750) Children 25/2 (+1250) Any Other Person 14/1 (+1400)

How long will game be paused after LeBron James breaks record? (Time start from stoppage after bucket to next play)

Over/Under 4.5 minutes

Will LeBron mention Kareem in Post-game Press Conference?

Yes -700 (1/7)

No +400 (4/1)

Will Kareem Congratulate LeBron on Breaking Record?

Yes -700 (1/7)

No +400 (4/1)

Note: In any fashion, on any platform. These odds are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.