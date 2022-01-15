Bills Crushing Patriots 27-3 At Halftime of Wild Card Game

The Buffalo Bills are firing on all cylinders to start their playoff run.

The Bills built a commanding 27-3 lead at halftime in their wild card game against the New England Patriots.

Starting off the night was Josh Allen hitting Dawson Knox for an incredible touchdown on the opening drive to kick off the scoring.

Micah Hyde then picked off Mac Jones in the end zone on a deep throw to get the ball back. On the subsequent possession, Allen found Knox again for his second touchdown of the game.

Then, it was Devin Singletary's turn to take over. The Bills running back found the end zone twice in the second quarter, once for three yards and another for 16 on back-to-back drives.

Nick Foles got the Patriots on the board with a 44-yard field goal in the dying seconds of the half.

Allen threw for 172 yards and added 63 yards on the ground. While Buffalo amassed a total of 300 yards, New England managed just 127 and has a deep hole to climb out of in the second half.