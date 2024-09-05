Bobby Miller struggles early in Dodgers blowout loss to Angels

Mickey Moniak hit a first-inning three-run homer and Griffin Canning pitched 6 2/3 strong innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 10-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4, finishing his two-game return to Angel Stadium 1 for 8 with an RBI triple and two runs scored Tuesday.

Taylor Ward homered in his third straight game, and rookie Niko Kavadas also went deep in the long-struggling Angels' second victory over the major league-leading Dodgers in the last 14 games of the Freeway Series.

Canning (5-12) had another high point in his up-and-down season, yielding four hits and four walks while striking out seven and holding the Dodgers scoreless until the seventh. The victory was Canning's first since Aug. 4.

Bobby Miller (2-4) had another rough outing for the Dodgers, who lost for only the fourth time in 16 games. He yielded seven runs on five hits and three walks over five innings despite striking out eight.

Miller has spent all season attempting to regain the form of his impressive rookie season, and he seems increasingly unlikely to be in the Dodgers' postseason plans after allowing 17 earned runs in his four starts since returning from the minors to patch another hole in his club's injury-plagued rotation.

The Angels' first five batters reached base and scored. After Anthony Rendon bounced a bases-loaded single up the middle to score two runs, Moniak hit Miller's next pitch to deep right for his 13th homer.

Kavadas added his second major league homer in the second inning.

Ward connected for his 21st homer of the season in the fifth inning, putting the Angels up 7-0 while extending his hitting streak to a career-best and current AL-best 14 games. Late in a largely disappointing season, Ward has homered in four of his last five games.

The Dodgers pulled Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernández and Miguel Rojas in the late innings, giving them a few extra innings of rest ahead of Thursday’s day off.

Andy Pages finally chased Canning with an RBI single in the seventh, driving in his first run in nearly three weeks.

Ward, Jo Adell and Zach Neto added RBI singles for the Angels in the eighth.

Angel Stadium was sold out for the second straight night, giving the Halos five sellouts this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto will return to the rotation Tuesday after missing nearly three months with a right arm injury, manager Dave Roberts said.

Angels: RHP Carson Fulmer is playing catch again after going on the injured list late last month with right elbow inflammation.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: No starter has been announced for the opener of a six-game homestand Friday against Cleveland.

Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.96 ERA) takes the mound Thursday in Arlington for the opener of a four-game series with the Texas Rangers.