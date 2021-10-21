Chris Taylor's Three Homers Help Dodgers Avoid Elimination, Blowout Braves 11-2 in Game 5 of NLCS

When Justin Turner reached down towards his left hamstring, screaming in agonizing pain while running to first base in Game 4, it was a series-changing moment.

Unbeknownst to all, it would turn out to be a season-saving moment for the Dodgers.

Turner was ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs, and Chris Taylor started at third base in his place in Game 5. With his team trailing by a run, Taylor put the Dodgers on his back, and continued the momentum created when his team is facing elimination.

Taylor hit a go-ahead home run in the second inning, another in the fifth, and a third in the seventh, as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to blowout the Atlanta Braves, 11-2, in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Braves still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, but the night that will go down in Dodgers lore as the "Chris Taylor Game" was a season-saving victory for Los Angeles.

The series now shifts back to Atlanta for Game 6 on Saturday night. Ian Anderson is expected to start for the Braves with the Dodgers giving the ball to three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer with their season on the line again.

A.J. Pollock sandwiched his two homers around Taylor's, but it was the utility player's power display that electrified the 51,363 in attendance and kept the reigning champions from going down without a fight in their quest to become the first team to repeat since the New York Yankees in 2000.

Taylor became the first player in MLB playoff history to have three home runs in a potential elimination game, and the first Dodgers player to have three home runs in a postseason game since Kiké Hernandez did it in the clinching Game 5 of the 2017 NLCS against the Chicago Cubs. Taylor's season-high six RBI was shy of the franchise record of seven set by Hernandez in that same game.

Including the Wild Card game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Taylor now has four home runs and nine RBI when the Dodgers are facing elimination in the 2021 postseason.

Seven relievers combined to surrender just two runs in nine innings, with beleaguered closer Kenley Jansen pitching a scoreless ninth to seal the Dodgers seventh straight victory when facing elimination dating back to last season.

The start of the game could not have gone anymore disastrous for the Dodgers.

Joe Kelly was announced as the "starting pitcher," and after retiring the red-hot Eddie Rosario on a loud out to right field, he got beaten by a swinging bunt down the third base line by Ozzie Albies. Three pitches later, Freddie Freeman put the Braves in front when he clobbered a curveball into the right field pavilion for a two-run homer.

After starting the NLCS 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts, Freeman went 6-for-9 with two home runs, a double, and four RBI in his next nine plate appearances.

Kelly would only last one more batter as he left the game with tightness in his right bicep and is doubtful to pitch again this postseason.

Evan Phillips entered the game and muzzled the Braves for the next four outs, before handing the ball off to Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol, and Blake Treinen who combined for the next five shutout innings.

But the game changed in the bottom of the second inning. Pollock led off with a solo shot that cut the Braves lead in half.

Albert Pujols followed with a line drive single to left field and then Taylor swung at a first-pitch fastball from Atlanta ace Max Fried that landed in the back of the Dodgers bullpen. Suddenly, the Dodgers had taken a 3-2 lead, and would never look back.

Taylor provided an insurance run an inning later when he scored Pollock on an RBI single to centerfield that gave the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. Through the first two times through the lineup, Pollock, Pujols, and Taylor were a combined 6-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI.

At 41 years old, Pujols became the oldest player with multiple multi-hit games in a single postseason since Jorge Posada did it with the New York Yankees in 2011.

Taylor hit his second home run in the bottom of the fifth inning off right-hander Chris Martin to centerfield that extended the lead to 6-2.

Just for good measure, he hit his third in the bottom of the seventh inning off Dylan Lee for a 7-2 lead.

Pollock completed the five-homer night for the Dodgers in the bottom of the eighth with his second of the night, a no-doubt three-run blast that opened the floodgates.

The Dodgers would go on to score 11 runs on 17 hits in a blowout of the Braves in Game 5.

Thanks to the offensive eruption, the Dodgers' season is still alive.