Deja vu all Over Again as Dodgers Lose to Braves 9-2 in Game 4, Facing 3-1 NLCS Deficit for Second Straight Year

On paper it was a mismatch on par with Buster Douglas fighting Mike Tyson.

In one corner, was 20-game winner and Cy Young Award candidate Julio Urias. The Dodgers' lefty allowed just one run in eight innings against the Braves in the bubble last year, and had been so good this year, the team felt confident inserting him into a game whenever and wherever they saw fit.

In the other corner was 17-year journeyman pitcher Jesse Chavez and veteran lefty Drew Smyly, together, they had a combined ERA over 4.00. It was only inevitable LA would even the series, right?

Wrong.

Chavez and Smyly combined for a perfect game through three innings, and a no-hitter through four. Meanwhile, Urias had his worst start in five years and emptied the tank on a night that was supposed to be a celebration, not a wake.

The Braves combined to hit four home runs, defeating the Dodgers in a blowout, 9-2, in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Atlanta now leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 for the second straight year.

The Dodgers got knocked down in the second when Urias allowed back-to-back home runs to Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall.

It was the third time the Braves had hit back-to-back homers in the postseason in their franchise history, and first since 2002.

An inning later is Freddie Freeman's turn to tee off on an Urias' fastball.

Freeman started the NLCS 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts, but is 5-for-8 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored since.

The three home runs was the first time Urias had allowed three homers in the same game since June 2, 2016 when he was just a 19-year-old rookie.

The Braves would tack on two more runs off Urias before he left the game after the fifth inning, allowing five runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts. It was the worst playoff appearance of his career.

Huascar Ynoa was supposed to start Game 4 for Atlanta. He was scratched at the last-minute and Chavez took his place. Smyly was the Braves least reliable pitcher. He allowed five runs on nine hits against the Dodgers in a loss at Chavez Ravine on August 30. Atlanta inserted him because they had no other options in a bullpen game. Instead, Smyly smashed all expectations.

Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts said his team looked "dead in the water" prior to Cody Bellinger's game-tying three-run homer that resuscitated them in Game 3. He said it was the "shot in the arm" his team needed and that the momentum would carry over into Game 4.

Less than 24 hours after that proclamation was made the Dodgers looked dead on arrival to start Game 4. It took them five innings before they showed their first signs of life.

Justin Turner broke up the Braves no-hitter with a single off Smyly to start the 5th. Bellinger moved him to third with a single to left-center, and AJ Pollock brought them both home by beating the shift on a single to centerfield that cut the lead to 5-2.

The three-run deficit was exactly the same as it was before Bellinger's blast in Game 3. But this time there would be no comeback, no drama, no dancing at Dodger Stadium.

Rosario, who finished a double shy of the cycle, delivered the knockout punch in the top of the ninth inning with a three-run blast into the Braves' bullpen that gave Atlanta a 9-2 lead. Rosario finished the game 4-for-5 with two home runs, a triple, four RBI and three runs scored.

Six Braves relievers combined to beat the Dodgers, and now it's the Boys in Blue that will be forced to throw a bullpen game on Thursday with their backs against the wall.

Unexpectedly, they find themselves in a familiar position facing a 3-1 series deficit against Atlanta. They were in the same situation last season and they rallied to win three consecutive elimination games.

In order for history to repeat itself, the Dodgers will have to strike lightning in a bottle without three of their best players. Home run leader Max Muncy and future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw were already ruled out of this series before the postseason even began. But honorary team captain, and the Dodgers leader in nearly every offensive category in postseason history, Justin Turner, was injured wile running to first base in the 7th inning.

Turner grounded into a double play and came up limping on his way to first base. He appeared to reach back towards his left hamstring and immediately came out of the game and headed back to the locker room.

Ronald Martinez

If any team in baseball can win three straight games its the Dodgers. They had three-game winning streaks 49 times during the 2021 season. Now, if they want to keep their season and hopes of defending their title alive, they will have to do it again.