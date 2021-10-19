Back From The Brink! Dodgers Claw Back to Beat Braves 6-5 in Game 3, Still Trail 2-1 in NLCS.

The game of baseball can change in an instant. One singular moment that shifts the pendulum of momentum from one side to the other like a weather vane on a sailboat stuck in stormy seas.

That storm hit the Dodgers in the fourth inning of Game 3, and with one swing the tides of change swung it back in the bottom of the eighth.

Los Angeles went from being on life support to seeing their chances of repeating as world champions rise like the phoenix from beyond the ashes of despair.

Atlanta rode that wave of momentum during a four-run fourth inning, but the Dodgers sailed it home, completing one of the most miraculous comebacks in postseason history, defeating the Braves 6-5 in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Atlanta still leads the series 2-1.

For the second consecutive game, the Dodgers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Mookie Betts worked a leadoff walk, and Corey Seager followed with a two-run homer. That nearly identical formula is how the Dodgers opened Game 2 back in Atlanta.

Staked to a two-run lead, Walker Buehler was cruising when the fourth inning rolled around. He had faced just one batter below the minimum through the first three innings before Freddie Freeman began the fourth inning with a leadoff single.

Ozzie Albies flew out, and Austin Riley appeared to have done the same before the train suddenly derailed off the tracks. Riley's fly ball to the warning track in centerfield went into the webbing of Gavin Lux's glove and bounced out. Instead of the second out of the inning, Atlanta had runners on second and third with one out.

Wally Skalij/Getty Images

Buehler beared down, and dug his spikes into the dirt. He threw three perfect cutters to former teammate Joc Pederson for the presumed strikeout and potential second out of the inning. Only home plate umpire Jerry Meals didn't call the third pitch a strike. Buehler barked at him. Pederson followed with an RBI single to right field.

Instead of what should have been the final out of the inning, the Braves had now cut the Dodgers lead in half, and had runners at the corners with one out.

A visibly frustrated and irritated Buehler came undone. He surrendered two singles and two walks to four of the next five batters he faced, and was forced to leave the game without exiting the fourth inning. The Braves had delivered a four-run gut punch and it knocked the wind out of the Dodgers.

Dansby gets it done.



Atlanta takes the lead. pic.twitter.com/yzOffxdrjb — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2021

In the shortest postseason start of his young career, Buehler allowed four runs on seven hits with three walks and three strikeouts in just 3 and two-thirds innings.

Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

For the next seven innings, the Dodgers failed to get a runner on second base. This cannot be underplayed, they were dead, on life support, barely a sign of a pulse...but then, in the bottom of the eighth inning, proof of life.

Will Smith led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, AJ Pollock hit a single of his own. Suddenly, despite all the mental miscues, the bad defense, the inability to hit with runners in scoring position, the Dodgers were one swing away from tying the game.

As swift and as strong as a strike from Thor's Hammer, Cody Bellinger delivered that swing. Bellinger demolished a 96 MPH fastball from Luke Jackson halfway up the seats in right field to tie the game.

Suddenly, the half-asleep crowd came roaring to life. Overwhelmed with emotion, and starved for something to get excited about for hours, they bellowed and bawled, hugged and high-fived, with pure ecstasy and elation they brought their Dodgers back from the brink.

Dodger Stadium went from being so silent you could hear a pin drop, to a cacophonous chant of "Cody! Cody! Cody!"

Chris Taylor followed with a single, the cheers grew louder. He stole second, and they rose again. They reached a fever pitch when Betts hit an RBI double to gap in right-center that completed the comeback. Los Angeles finally led 6-5.

For all the praise the Braves deserve for their walk-off victories and ability to weather the storm throughout the 2021 season, the Dodgers have handed them many of these games on a silver platter.

Teams that win the World Series find moments where heroes rise up and make the kind of defensive plays that are replayed for a lifetime. Mookie Betts had many of those moments during the 2020 title run. Justin Turner had one as well. The Dodgers were in danger of being haunted by the mental lapses and mistakes, until Bellinger had his moment.

Now the Dodgers have life, and their hopes of defending their World Series title remain alive.