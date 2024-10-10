Breanna Stewart is looking to add to her overflowing trophy case.

The New York Liberty star has the franchise on the verge of its first ever WNBA title. To earn it, Stewart and the top-seeded Liberty will need to take down Napheesa Collier and the No. 2 Minnesota Lynx.

Winning and championships are all Stewart has known on basketball's biggest stages. From March Madness and the WNBA Finals to the Olympics, the former No. 1 overall draft pick has become one of the sport's most decorated players.

With Stewart on the cusp of another WNBA title, here's a look back at all of the championships she has won in her career.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

How many NCAA championships does Breanna Stewart have?

Before Breanna Stewart was winning on the professional stage, she owned college basketball.

Stewart won four NCAA championships in four years with the UConn Huskies from 2013 to 2016. She lost just five games in those four years -- including just one loss over the last three -- and was named the Most Outstanding Player in all four championship runs.

How many WNBA championships does Breanna Stewart have?

Stewart won two WNBA championships with the Seattle Storm.

The first came in 2018 when the Storm swept the Washington Mystics. After spending the entire 2019 WNBA season on the sideline with an Achilles injury, Stewart stormed back to the mountaintop in 2020 by leading the team to another championship, this time over the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA bubble.

Not only did Stewart win the WNBA Finals in 2018 and 2020 -- she was named Finals MVP in both series.

How many WNBA MVPs does Breanna Stewart have?

Stewart has won regular season MVP honors twice to pair nicely with her two WNBA Final MVP trophies.

Her first MVP came in 2018 and the second came in a tightly contested 2023 race with the Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas and Aces' A'ja Wilson.

How many WNBA All-Star selections does Breanna Stewart have?

Stewart is a six-time WNBA All-Star. She made her first two appearances in 2017 and 2018 and has since been named an All-Star in each of the last four seasons.

The New York Liberty advanced to the 2024 WNBA Finals after eliminating the defending champion Las Vegas Aces 3-1 in the semifinals..

How many WNBA Commissioner's Cups does Breanna Stewart have?

Stewart has won the Commissioner's Cup twice.

She guided the Storm to their first ever WNBA Commissioner's Cup title in 2021 and won MVP honors for the event. She then won another Commissioner's Cup in 2023 with a win in the final over the Aces.

The Liberty fell to the Lynx in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup final.

How many Olympic gold medals does Breanna Stewart have?

Stewart became a three-time gold medalist in Paris this summer when the U.S. women's basketball team won its eighth straight Olympic title.

She made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games just a few months after the Storm drafted her No. 1 overall. She followed that up five years later at the Tokyo Olympics by winning her second gold medal.

How many international championships does Breanna Stewart have?

Along with UConn, the WNBA and Team USA, Stewart has also played for several club teams overseas.

She is a two-time EuroLeague champion and was also named the league's MVP in 2019. Her first EuroLeague title came in 2021 with UMMC Ekaterinburg (Russia) and her second came with Fenerbahçe (Turkey) in 2023.