NFL

Brenden Schooler on Viral Bill Belichick Snub: ‘I Was a Little Too Excited'

Bill Belichick successfully beat his former team (again) on Sunday and one of his players thought he might want to celebrate the win with a ball from the game

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Brenden Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brenden Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns.

The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Predictably, the awkward exchange quickly became an Internet meme. Schooler shared his side of the story after the 38-15 Pats victory.

“I was just trying to -- it was obviously a big game for him coming back to Cleveland,” Schooler said, per NESN.com. “So, just a nice gesture: ‘Here’s the game ball.’ But I think I was a little too excited and should’ve waited until after.”

Schooler's thought process was understandable as it was a big day for Belichick. The win marked the 324th of his legendary head-coaching career, tying him with George Halas for second all-time. The fact he accomplished the feat against the Browns, who fired him in 1996, was icing on the cake.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NFL MVP Jul 26

Who Is Favored to Win NFL MVP After Six Weeks in 2022?

MLB Postseason 1 hour ago

Phillies Vs. Padres NLCS: Game Times, TV, Ticket Info and More

Schooler was asked whether Belichick tying Halas factored into his decision to present him the ball.

“I think it’s a little bit of everything,” Schooler said. “And it’s just like, you know, you obviously want to win on the road especially. It’s a big win on the road for us. It just happened to be in Cleveland this week. So, just trying to, you know, know the situation. But I think I should’ve waited a couple of minutes to go give it to him.”

Despite Belichick's snub, Schooler certainly made his head coach happy with his second muffed punt recovery of the season.

The Patriots will look to earn their third consecutive win next week when they host the Chicago Bears for a Monday Night Football showdown.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLNew England PatriotsBill Belichickspecial teams
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us