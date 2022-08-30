Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. Returns to Commanders' Facility After Shooting

Robinson Jr. shared a big smile as he reunited with Commanders coaches and teammates on Tuesday, two days after he was shot in Northeast D.C.

By Bijan Todd

Watch Robinson Jr. return to Commanders’ facility after shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Less than 48 hours after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident, Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has returned to the team facility in Ashburn.

Robinson wore a cast over his right leg, which was shot twice in an attempted robbery in Northeast D.C. on Sunday evening. But he also wore a big smile as he reunited with Commanders coaches and teammates.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Robinson was even sure to arrive with a pack of Oreos, as one of his rookie duties is to arrive with snacks for the running back room.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

US Open Tennis 55 mins ago

Serena Williams' Next Opponent Feels ‘No Pressure' at US Open

NFL Aug 5

2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 Breakout NFL Candidates to Draft

Robinson, 23, underwent surgery on his lower body after sustaining the wounds but was released from a local hospital shortly thereafter. He was included in Washington’s 53-man roster released Tuesday, which means the team intends on keeping on him around for the time being.

His timeline to return to the gridiron is yet to be determined.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Brian Robinson Jr.NFLWashington Commanders
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us