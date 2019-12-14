Rose Bowl

Broadcaster Keith Jackson to Be Honored with Statue at Rose Bowl

The statue will depict Jackson standing and holding a microphone with the Rose Bowl logo.

Broadcaster Keith Jackson is seen at a podium.
The late sportscaster Keith Jackson, who dubbed the Rose Bowl the "Granddaddy of Them All,'" will be remembered Saturday with the unveiling of a statue outside the legendary Pasadena venue.

Jackson, who died Jan. 12, 2018, at age 89, called the Rose Bowl Game a record 15 times and was selected for the game's Hall of Fame in 1999. The Rose Bowl stadium's broadcast center was renamed in his honor in 2015.

His statue, depicting Jackson standing and holding a microphone with the Rose Bowl logo, will be located in the Rose Plaza near the stadium's south entrance. It will be the third statue at the stadium. The other statues are of Jackie Robinson, dedicated in 2017, and Brandi Chastain, dedicated in July in honor of the U.S. Women's National Team that won the World Cup at the Rose Bowl in 1999.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, which raised funds for the statue, called Jackson "a symbol of togetherness and inspiration for sports fans across the globe.'"

Jackson retired in 2006 after 40 years with ABC.

