Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested on Criminal Tampering Charge

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested in Arapahoe County, Colorado, on a misdemeanor criminal tampering charge Thursday afternoon, the Arapahoe County Sheriff announced.

Jeudy was taken into custody by Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. local time and transported to Arapahoe County Jail, where he was booked on a second-degree criminal tampering charge with a domestic violence enhancer. That charge is a misdemeanor.

Jeudy is being held without bond at Arapahoe County Jail.

"We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information," the Broncos said in a statement, via ESPN.

Jeudy, 23, was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2020. He's tallied 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in 26 career games.